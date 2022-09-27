XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $14.09. 416,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,843,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after buying an additional 2,605,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in XPeng by 27.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

