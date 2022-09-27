Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 1.4% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,121,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,345. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $136.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

