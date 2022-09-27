Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Down 3.3 %

Yamaha stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 85,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

