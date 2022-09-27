Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,787,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $55,763,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,778. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

