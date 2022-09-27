Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 6.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

