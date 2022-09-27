Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.35

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 14557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 88.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

