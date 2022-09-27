Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.92

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.92 and last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 5966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

