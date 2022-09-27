Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the August 31st total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zovio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,447,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 144.02% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zovio will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zovio in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Zovio

(Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.