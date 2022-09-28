10,205 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 557,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,005. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

