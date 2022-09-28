12,000 Shares in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Acquired by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 391,890 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 110,321 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,374.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

