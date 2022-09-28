1,258 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,705. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

