132 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,169. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $391.13 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.19 and a 200-day moving average of $409.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

