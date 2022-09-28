132,748 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 236,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.