14,360 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

