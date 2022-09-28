1,579 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $154.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

