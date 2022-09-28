1,741 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VB stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.38.

