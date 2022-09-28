1847 Holdings LLC to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

1847 Price Performance

Shares of EFSH stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. 1847 has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at 1847

1847 Company Profile

In other 1847 news, Director Paul Froning acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,360 in the last 90 days.

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

