1847 Holdings LLC to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of EFSH stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. 1847 has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $18.00.
1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter.
1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.
