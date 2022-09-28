1,900 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

