1Spatial (LON:SPA) Trading 3.7% Higher

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.74 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51). 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 67,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

1Spatial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.38. The company has a market cap of £46.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.50.

Insider Activity at 1Spatial

In other 1Spatial news, insider Claire Milverton purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

