2,147 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,660,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.65.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

