25,000 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Twitter accounts for approximately 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

TWTR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,090. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -216.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

