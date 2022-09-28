2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 5.3%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 7,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,154,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.