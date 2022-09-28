32,556 Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.