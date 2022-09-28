32,556 Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.