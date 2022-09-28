356 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $87.71.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

