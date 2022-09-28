38,998 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 126,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 267,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 1,597,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,701,272. The stock has a market cap of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

