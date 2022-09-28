4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

