5,600 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 199,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,087. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

