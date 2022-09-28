5,869 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,464 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

