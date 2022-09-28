88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 5,106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

88 Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of EEENF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 11,767,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,480,363. 88 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.