88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 5,106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,009,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
88 Energy Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of EEENF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 11,767,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,480,363. 88 Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About 88 Energy
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.