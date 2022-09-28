900 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,256. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

