939 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

