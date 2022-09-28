AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Shares Down 1.9%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 15,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter.

