Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,257,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $98.32. 117,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,867. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

