Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,627 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABT opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

