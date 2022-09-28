abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.70

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 1942213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.20 ($0.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.39 million and a P/E ratio of 673.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

About abrdn European Logistics Income

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.19. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

