Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.80. 21,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 705,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 379,143 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

