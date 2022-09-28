Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.06. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,018. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.21 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

