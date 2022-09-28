Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,737,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,224,100 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

