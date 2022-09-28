Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,264 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 202.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Up 5.1 %

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of Target stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.01. 139,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

