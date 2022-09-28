Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 141,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $95.36 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

