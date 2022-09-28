Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,500,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. 23,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

