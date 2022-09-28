Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 885,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,540 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,392,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 206,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 169,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 31,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.