Access Financial Services Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. 112,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

