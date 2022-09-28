Access Financial Services Inc. Has $402,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,747,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. 110,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.