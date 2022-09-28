Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $935,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

BTT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

