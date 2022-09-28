Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 35,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 66,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 276,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 185.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

