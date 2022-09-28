ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $188,357.80 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,132,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,959,777.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $36,547.83.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 13,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,196. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

