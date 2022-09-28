Adams Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,890. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.