Adams Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,890. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.