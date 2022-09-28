Adams Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,534 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,737. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

