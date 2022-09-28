Adams Wealth Management Sells 3,166 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

